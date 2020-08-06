Editor’s Note: This is the ninth installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 2
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Marshall community suffered a great loss when Hayden Blalock, a Marshall High School senior and football player, passed away in an automobile wreck.
Marshall was not alone in its suffering as different East Texas communities came together in support of Marshall during the difficult time.
Blalock’s death occurred during the football team’s bye week and the Mavericks’ first game back was the district opener at home when they played host to the Lindale Eagles.
Prior to the game, the Mavericks paid tribute to their fallen teammate by walking out slowly with his No. 94 jersey as music played over the stadium speakers along with a video with photos of Blalock. The Mavericks also wore his No. 94 on their helmets. They also brought his jersey out on the field for one snap in his honor.
“That was something our kids came up with,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “They wanted to honor him and they thought there was no better way than to give him one more snap on the field. It was a pretty cool moment.”
Marshall’s opponents, the Lindale Eagles, also joined in by honoring his memory by handing out red ribbons and wearing a No. 94 decal on their helmets.
“Oh my gosh, coach (Chris) Cochran (Lindale head coach), he’s a good friend of mine,” Griedl said. “He’s an unbelievable man, an unbelievable coach and the way he orchestrated that community to rally behind us the last 10 days has been awesome. He’s a class act.”
A week later, the Mavericks traveled to Hallsville to take on their Harrison County rivals but the Bobcats forgot about the rivalry to honor Blalock’s memories by wearing red shirts in pregame with his name and number.
“Every time before our game, I walk around the field and pray over the field,” Griedl said. “I was walking around on our sideline and going toward the facility and I saw them get off the bus and they were all wearing that. It gave me the chills. It was really cool.
“I texted Craig Blalock, Hayden’s dad, to let him know and it was just another class act. When something like that happens, everyone is hot and heavy to support early on but then life goes on but there’s still this family that’s torn apart. So to see the consistency of support within this district that people have given us is really cool.”