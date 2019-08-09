In the spring, Marshall sent not one, but two athletes to the state track meet.
On the girls’ side, junior Ti’naya King jumped 38.5 feet in the triple jump while De’Torian Hurd jumped 47 feet in the triple jump at the regional meet to punch their tickets to the state meet.
“On Monday, coach (Jodi) Satterwhite walked up to me and said, ‘TK, it’s official, you’re going to state.’ I was shocked,” King recalled prior to going to the state meet. “‘After I jumped, I felt like I accomplished something,” King said. “Everyone is like, ‘congratulations TK, you did good. Go show off when you go to state.’”
It was the second straight year for Hurd, a senior, to make the trip to state.
““It’s going to be a big crowd,” Hurd said when asked what he expected in his second time around. “There’s going to be a lot of people but I’ve just got to tune them out and do what I feel is best.
“After last year, I gave it about a week and then started right back at it,” Hurd offered. “I feel good. I feel like I can go out there and do something because I was real nervous last year but I got all that out.”
King finished fifth at the state meet while Hurd placed fourth.