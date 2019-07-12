No. 5 – Lady Mavs softball ends six-year-playoff drought
Thanks to a 6-4 win at home over the Lufkin Panthers, the Lady Mavs did something that hadn’t been done since 2013 – they made the playoffs.
“We knew going in against Lufkin that we needed to win that game, so as soon as the last out was made, I was running back in to cover first and I immediately went and hugged Nana (Adriana Vences) because she has worked her tail of for us pitching,” Marshall junior Elizabeth Palmer said of the win against Lufkin. “We all just hugged each other, jumped up and down. It was so cool because we were all just so excited at the same time.
“It means so much,” Palmer added of making the playoffs. “It’s the biggest thing, the most exciting thing I’ve done in high school so far. It’s been our biggest goal, and we’ve done it. It’s great.”
The game against Lufkin was followed by Marshall’s regular-season finale where they defeated the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons 11-1 on the road.
“It’s great, we’re all really excited,” Marshall head softball coach Alli Shepperd said after the game. “They hit really well. The score doesn’t really show how well they hit. They hit right to a lot of people. There were probably five or six hits that were caught or their defense made a really good play, so we hit the ball well today.”
The win over Nacogdoches gave the Lady Mavs’ record to 19-13 overall and 9-5 in district play. Marshall’s softball season came to an end after a bi-district loss to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers.