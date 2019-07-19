■ Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2018-19 school year.
Marshall’s football team finished with an impressive 10-3 record in 2018 and built some streaks along the way, winning nine straight games and sweeping district for the second straight year to earn their second-straight outright district championship.
Jake Griedl, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to athletic director and head football coach to replace Claude Mathis after the season, said although winning streaks are nice, that’s not something the coaches discussed much.
“As a coaching staff, it’s more about winning that week,” Griedl said. “Streaks don’t win you championships unless that last steak of the year is six in a row.
“I know there’s a streak right now for district wins and I think the last district win last year tied the school record and that was a big deal and that’s great.
“It’s awesome for our kids and it’s awesome for our community but at the end of the day, we’ve got to start changing our standards around here as district championships being a big deal.
“Yes we want to win them because that sets you up for the playoffs but our goal needs to be playing in December. That’s the streak I want to carry.
“Last we year we played on Dec. 1, so we played in December and the streak I want to see is two years in a row playing in December this year.
“As a coaching staff, it’s about one week at a time, knowing what games are the most important, knowing how to build on your scheme throughout the year so that when you need to have the six-game streak, starting mid-November through Dec. 21 this year, you’re ready to do that.”
Griedl added it’s easy to appreciate streaks and accomplishments after the fact.
“I know coach Mathis was proud of the things he accomplished here as head coach and the things he was able to do with this program,” the coach offered. “I know it didn’t end the way we wanted but in terms of coming here and winning back-to-back, outright district titles was a big deal for him and continuing the district win streak so I know that was exciting for all of us after the dust settles and the season’s done and you kind of shake off the wounds of losing the last one but when you do look back, yeah, it’s a great accomplishment but it’s not the end goal that we want to accomplish. At some point we’ve got to change the standard around here to having the streak be in December and not October or November.”