Marshall’s baseball team has name Joe Koesel as its new head baseball coach. Koesel was most recently Jefferson High School for a year but his coaching career extends far beyond that.
“I started off in ’84 in Cooper, Texas,” Koesel said. “From Cooper I went to Gunter. Then I went and took an AD job at Beckville. From Beckville I went to Harmony. Then my wife and I opened up our own private business, our education consulting business. Then I went from that to Collinsville High School. Then I went to Houston at Splendora High School and then back to Jefferson.”
Koesel has a record of 472-171 and has earned accolades such as the All-Star Coach and Coach of the Year honors four times. He guided Gunter to a state championship in 1994. His teams have made the playoffs 23 times under his direction and he has made four regional finals appearances.
Koesel has lived in downtown Marshall since last year when he moved to be closer to family.
“I was trying to get home a little bit then the Jefferson job came open so I applied and coach (Antwain) Jimmerson gave me an opportunity there,” he said. “They’re great people there. Then when this Marshall job came open, I said, ‘man, right by the house, the facilities are fantastic,’ So I thought I’d apply and see what happens.
“Coach (Derek) Dunaway, who was here before me, he had done a fine job with them and I’m just going to try to pick up from where he left off and see if we can’t build something,” Koesel said. “Coach (Jack) Alvarez has been wonderful to me. He’s a class guy, a good Christian guy and I love the way we’re doing our offseason stuff right now. A lot of kids have been working hard and getting after it. The people here have been very receptive. They’ve got a great staff there. I’m fired up and ready to go.”
Koesel said he’s optimistic about the future of Mavericks baseball.
“I did some research on the other teams in district and what they’ve got coming back and that sort of thing,” he said. “It’s going to be challenging early but there some kids, man, who really work hard and I’m looking forward to it. I think we can put something together. I really do. I’m looking forward to it. The kids I’ve met so far are working hard. They get after it. It’s going to be a fun year.”