After falling 8-2 to Lufkin in its home tournament Friday, Marshall’s softball team defeated Chisholm Trail 17-2. The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record of 7-7-2.
Marshall 17, Chisholm Trail 2
The Lady Mavs scored their 17 runs on nine hits and four home runs. Maggie Truelove went 2-for-2, reached on a hit-by-pitch and hit a home run. Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on a pair of errors, a walk and scored three runs. Ally Roberson reached doubled, hit three RBI, was walked twice and scored three runs. Lauren Minatrea reached on a walk, a base hit, scored one run and had two RBI. Jakayla Rusk went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, and finished the night with two runs and two RBI. Bri Theus homered in the second inning. Wendy Esquivel went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Tierrani Johnson homered, reached and reached on a fielder’s choice before scoring her second run of the night. Claire Godwin got the win from the circle as she allowed two runs on two hits.
Chisholm Trial’s Kamryn Whitson homered in the second inning. Taylor Ashbrook, Nikki Rodriguez and Mia Rodriguez each reached on a fielder’s choice. Rodriguez scored off of Whitson’s home run. Gaby Pereda went 1-for-2.
Marshall forced Chisholm Trail to go three up, three down in the top of the first before batting around in the bottom half. Truelove reached on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the bottom of the first. She took second when Ellenburg reached on an error as the ball fell between the first and second basemen. Roberson was walked and that loaded the bases for the Lady Mavs. Minatrea was walked and that scored Truelove. With the bases loaded, Rusk stepped up to the plate and sent the ball over the centerfield wall for a grand slam. Esquivel reached on a single. Esquivel reached on a single before being brought home on a two-run homer from Johnson. Truelove followed that up with Marshall’s third home run of the inning to make it an eight-run lead. Ellenburg reached on an error for the second time. Roberson was walked and the two runners advanced into scoring position. Ellenburg was brought home on an RBI single from Minatrea. That gave Marshall a 10-0 lead after one inning.
Chisholm Trail got on the scoreboard in the top of the second when Whitson sent the ball over the scoreboard for a two-run shot to score Rodriguez who reached on a fielder’s choice. That made the score 10-2 heading into the bottom of the second.
Theus sent the first pitch of the bottom of the second out of the park for the Lady Mavs’ fourth home run of the night. Two walks put Esquivel and Burke on base. Esquivel scored on an RBI-single from Truelove. Ellenburg was walked and that loaded the bases. Roberson cleared the bases with a three-run double and made her way to third. That gave the Lady Mavs a 15-2 lead. Roberson ran home to score on an RBI standup triple from Rusk, who found her way home to make it 17-2 after two innings.
Lufkin 8, Marshall 2
Prior to that game, Marshall had four hits against Lufkin. Lauren Minatren went 2-for-2 with a single, a double and one run. Maggie Truelove went 1-for-2 with a triple. Wendy Esquevel reached on a walk and scored one run. Jakayla Rusk had two RBI.
Lufkin scored its eight runs on five hits. Mia Harper was 1-for-2 with a three-run homer. Akyshia Cottrell reached on a walk, an error and scored one run. Abby Fajardo reached on a single, an error and scored two runs. Laney Currier was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Kayla Segura finished 1-for-3 with a run. Chloe Stafford reached on a walk and scored one run.
Cottrell reached on a walk and Fajardo reached on an error. They both found their way home to give the Lady Panthers an early two-run lead. Ellenburg struck out three batters in the inning to bring it to the bottom of the first. The Lady Mavs went three up, three down in the bottom half as the score was 2-0 after one inning.
Lufkin went three up, three down in the top of the second. The bottom of the inning saw Minatren reach on a one-out double but the Lady Panthers closed the inning and kept the Lady Mavs scoreless.
Marshall forced Lufkin to go three up three down once again in the third inning and saw Truelove hit a two-out triple but the third out immediately followed, leaving the score at 2-0, Lufkin heading to the fourth inning.
The Lady Panthers batted around in the fourth inning. Segura singled and Stafford was walked. Harper brought both of them home with a three-run shot over the centerfield wall. With two outs, Cottrell reached on an error and stole second. She then took third when Fajardo reached on a single. Cottrell scored on an error as Fajardo took third base. Fajardo was brought home on Currier’s base hit before an error allowed Currier to score and Addison Garrett to reach first. That made the score 8-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Esquevel was walked and Minatrea advanced her to second with a base hit. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. They were each brought home on a two-RBI single from Rusk. Those were the final runs of the game as Lufkin took the 8-2 win.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action at 9 a.m. when they go up against Huntsville. They will play the final game of the tournament which is scheduled for 5:45 pm.