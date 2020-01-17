Hundreds of people gathered at the Marshall Convention Center on Thursday night for the Marshall High School football banquet where player awards were announced for the 2019 season.
“I think we served enough food to feed 400 and there was a tiny bit left over,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “I thought it was a great banquet. I thought it was a good way to send the seniors out with a lot of rewards and have an evening to praise them for the things they’ve accomplished.”
Topping the list of awards was Savion Williams, the Overall MVP, who switched positions from wide receiver to quarterback after Week 3.
“Savion stepped up this year and really answered the call,” Griedl said. “He sets a caliber for selflessness in the program moving forward to say, ‘Hey, we’ve had a guy like this in the past that played the position he wasn’t necessarily comfortable with but he did it because it’s what the team needed him to do and he sold out to it and it turned out really great for him. It will definitely be an example that we’ll use moving forward.”
One of the awards handed out at the annual banquet is the Jamie Sexson Award, named after a young boy who was adopted by the 1988 team and passed away from cancer shortly after the season. The award represents courage and heart and went to James Washington this year.
“He’s just a great kid who has a great attitude,” Griedl said of Washington. “He was at every practice, never missed and was always trying to find a way to help out the team. He was a really great role player and one of those guys that attract other people around him by his enthusiasm and encouragement that he gave.”
The Mavericks added an award to this year in honor of fallen teammate Hayden Blalock, who lost his life in an automobile wreck during the season.
“Just somebody who always has a great attitude, someone who keeps a smile on their face, doesn’t complain and does what they’re asked to do and does it with great energy and enthusiasm,” Griedl said when asked what he looked for and will look for when choosing someone for the award. “That was something that Hayden always brought to the table. He did whatever he needed to do to make sure the team had success. James is an individual who portrayed those characteristics.”
The other awards were Special Teams MVP, which was won by Daqavion Jackson. Joe Jordan won the Offensive MVP while Ky’gze Turner was named the Defensive MVP. The Hard Hat award went to Jaeden Knox and Jarrett Phillips won the Utility Player Award. Jared Washington walked away with the Defensive Secondary MVP Award and the Defensive Back Safety Award went to Kevin Pinson while the Defensive Back Corner Award went to Darius Williams. Lyrik Rawls won the Wide Receiver Award. Terrell Davis earned the Linebacker of the Year honors while the Running Back Award went to Dominique Williams. Kayce Hurd won the Defensive Line Award and Jarius Mitchell won the Offensive Line Award.
“This banquet was possible because of our booster club and everything they do for our kids,” Griedl said. “We’re very appreciative for all that they do to help our kids achieve success.”