CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs volleyball team had a tidal wave of emotions in their home-opener against the visiting Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Carthage started slow and showed progression, but ultimately Marshall proved to be too much.
Marshall won the first two sets and, after dropping the third set, was able to make a comeback in the fourth to defeat Carthage 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22 on Tuesday.
“We faced a lot of adversity and had slow starts,” Carthage Coach Alicia Stewart said. “We came out really flat, and a lot of it was nerves of the first home game.”
Marshall will host another Panola County team next week when the Lady Mavs take on reigning 2A state champion Beckville Tuesday night in non-district play.
Carthage, who began their season back on Aug. 9, had been playing on the road since opening the season at Tatum.
Then the injury bug hit the Lady ‘Dawgs as setter Addison Rowe left the match in the second set with an injury, and star player Ja’Kyra Roberts left midway in the fourth with a sprained ankle.
Stewart was talking Carthage’s upcoming break that will go until Sept. 9 when they will open District 17-4A play when they host Center.
The Lady ‘Dawgs have played 25 matches in 17 days coming into Tuesday’s matchup against Marshall.
Carthage will take Friday through Labor Day off before getting ready for District 17-4A play.
Roberts led the Lady ‘Dawgs with 15 kills and five blocks, Jacie Bagley had 12 kills, Mara Hodges had eight kills and nine digs, and Sanaa Allison-Williams had seven kills.
Talynn Williams had 10 digs, McKenzie Ortigo had nine digs, Rowe eight digs, Daniela Farias seven digs, and setter Emily Bitter had 30 assists with eight digs.
In the second set, Carthage built up a 19-14 lead before Marshall won five-straight Caitlyn Ellenburg service points to tie it at 19-19. The Lady ‘Dawgs regrouped taking a 23-21 lead before the Lady Mavericks called for a timeout.
Marshall found themselves trailing 24-21 and fought off three-straight match points before tying it 24-24 — and then finished off the game by winning the next two points.
Claire Abney won all five of her service points to lead the Lady Mavs to a two sets to none lead.
In game 3, Carthage found themselves down early trailing 7-3 and battled to force their first tie of the game at 14-14.
Marshall built a 20-17 lead before Carthage converted on six-straight Williams service points to take a 22-20 lead.
The Lady ‘Dawgs went on to win three of the next four points to take the third 25-23.
Marshall again got hot on Ellenburg’s serve, and they rode that wave all the way to taking the match. The Lady Mavs were trailing 22-16 when they converted on nine-straight Ellenburg serves to win the fourth and final set 25-22 to take the match.
P. TREE 3, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Carmen Chatman served up 25 points, including five aces, and added 25 assists for the Lady Pirates as Pine Tree notched a 25-22, 25-7, 13-25, 25-10 win over Elysian Fields.
Chatman also had 12 digs and two kills for the Lady Pirates. Charlie Wedding added 25 digs, three assists and three aces, Fyndi Henry 23 digs, Hudson Smith six assists, Ewoma Ugbini four blocks and two kills, Ezmeriah Gonzalez 13 digs, Natalie Buckner four digs, four assists and six kills, Ja’Naysha Gipson five digs and eight kills, Jalen Scroggins five aces, six digs, three blocks and 16 kills and Laney Schroeder two digs and five kills.
Kyleigh Stephens had four kills, four blocks and two aces in the loss for Elysian Fields. Ava Henigan added three kills and nine digs, Madison Owens three blocks and two assists, Allison O’Brien 10 assists and Gracey Struwe nine digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, BECKVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — The No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats (5A) swept past No. 4 Beckville (2A) in 25-20, 25-23, 25-10 fashion on Tuesday.
Lauren Pyle had 27 assists, eight digs and four aces for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with 16 digs, Maci Mahan seven kills, Cate Thomas six kills and six blocks, Annabelle Sutton 11 digs, Olivia Simmons nine kills, Savanah Sutton six aces, Chloe Wright six kills, Charli Baker four digs and Teagan Hill four aces, two kills, three blocks and six digs.
For Beckville in the loss, Sophie Elliott had 18 assists and eight digs, Avery Morris seven kills and 13 digs, Amber Harris seven assists, two blocks and 11 digs and Laney Jones 12 digs.
TIMPSON 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats dropped a 26-24, 13-25, 28-26, 25-21 decision to Timpson on Tuesday.
Anna Claire Reeves had 13 assists, nine kills and eight blocks for Waskom. Alaina Dyson finished with 15 kills, 12 digs and five blocks, Jaynai Miles five kills and eight digs and Ladajia Thomas 16 digs and three aces.