The Marshall Mavericks, after completing one of the toughest 5A non-district schedules in the state with a 2-2 record, will open district play on Friday at home against the Pine Tree Pirates.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game is also homecoming for Marshall.
Marshall faced off against two top ranked teams in Longview (5A division I) and Carthage (4A division II), the Mavericks now turn their attention to their district 8-5A foes.
The Pine Tree Pirates (0-4) enter Maverick Stadium winless and hungry for an upset.
With wins over Tyler and Henderson, Marshall is looking to jump right into the driver’s seat for the district championship.
The Mavs will be looking to take control of the game with a ball-hogging offense and a stingy defense. Running back JQ Davis enters the game with 472 yards on 75 carries and five touchdowns. He is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Bird Robinson has added 313 yards on 37 carries with a pair of scores of his own. He is averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback Collier Slone comes in 319 yards passing and four touchdowns. He has tossed only one interception on the season.
Five different Maverick receivers have been targeted for catches this season including Jacorey Smith with three scores , Zach Smith, as well as Davis and Robinson.
Semaj Gatson has become a utility player that has racked up over 100 yards of offense this season rushing and receiving as well.
Marshall is averaging 23.7 PPG on offense. The Pine Tree defense has been surrendering 29.7 PPG thus far this season.
The Maverick defense will be looking to keep a Pine Tree offense subdued as they have been averaging only 16.5 PPG.
Pine Tree struggled in their non-district schedule, going winless in four games all against 4A teams including Van, Lindale, Kilgore, and Jacksonville.
Marshall leads the overall series with Pine Tree (29-10-1). Since joining the Pirates in 2002 the Mavericks have dominated with a (17-3) record. Marshall has only lost to PT at Maverick Stadium twice since it opened in 1980.
In spite of the lop-sidedness of the records, many of the games have been barnburners as five of the last eleven games have been decided by seven points or less. Marshall won last year 17-10.