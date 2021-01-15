Friday and Saturday were the first two days of softball tryouts for Marshall High School as nearly 40 high school girls showed up in hopes of making the team.
There will be a lot of new things in store for the Lady Mavs who will be under the direction of new head coach Brent Achorn. The team will also play on new turn in new uniforms.
“So far the girls are excited,” Achorn said. “Of course a lot of it is probably because they only got to play a quarter of the season last year but they’re excited. They’re ready to go. They’re getting new turf and new uniforms and stuff like that so they’re all excited. Everything is new.”
Achorn said he has high expectations for his new team in 2021.
“From the things I’m hearing about the girls we’ve got coming back and from some of the freshmen I’m seeing, I’m excited,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a good year. I think we’ll have a good year for varsity and JV. We’ve got a couple of injured girls right now who are on the verge of getting back and from what I’ve seen so far, they’re good players.”
Achorn and the Lady Mavs will look to their veterans to lead the team this season.
“Of course Adriana Vences will be one,” he said. “She has committed to and signed with Northwester in Louisiana. Maggie Truelove will be another one and of course the Ellenburgs, both the sisters (Emily and Caitlyn) there.”
So far, Achorn said the transition as the new head softball coach has been a smooth one.
“I’ve been with most of them and coach (Anthony) Randle in our last period of the day for athletics,” he explained. “So we’ve been around them in weight room and everything. I coached volleyball and stuff like that so I’ve been around them. I think it’s been pretty smooth so far. They have cussed me yet.”
Marshall is slated to scrimmage against Waskom on Jan. 30 on the road before being back home on Feb. 2 to scrimmage against Tatum. The Lady Mavs are scheduled to play their first game Feb. 9 on the road against Rusk.