Marshall ISD has released information about tickets for the 2023 football season.

Renewal for reserved football tickets starts online at 8 a.m. on July 31 and ends at noon on Aug. 2. Former season ticket holders will receive an email with a unique link to renew their tickets.

Swap Day is Thursday, Aug. 3.

Unclaimed reserved seats will go on sale to the general public online at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and end at noon on Aug. 9.

Reserved parking “M Lot” for all regular season home varsity games will be available for $40 per space starting on July 31.

Assistance will be available at the Y.A. Tittle Field House. Please call (903) 927-8772 for more information.

2023 Schedule

Aug. 18: Home Scrimmage vs. Tyler Legacy

Aug. 25: at Tyler High

Sept. 1: Home vs. Longview

Sept. 8: at Henderson

Sept. 15: at Carthage

Sept. 22: at Pine Tree

Sept. 29: Home vs. Hallsville

Oct. 6: at Mt. Pleasant

Oct. 13: Home vs. Texas High

Oct. 27: at Nacogdoches

Nov. 3: Home at Whitehouse

