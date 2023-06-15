Marshall ISD has released information about tickets for the 2023 football season.
Renewal for reserved football tickets starts online at 8 a.m. on July 31 and ends at noon on Aug. 2. Former season ticket holders will receive an email with a unique link to renew their tickets.
Swap Day is Thursday, Aug. 3.
Unclaimed reserved seats will go on sale to the general public online at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and end at noon on Aug. 9.
Reserved parking “M Lot” for all regular season home varsity games will be available for $40 per space starting on July 31.
Assistance will be available at the Y.A. Tittle Field House. Please call (903) 927-8772 for more information.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 18: Home Scrimmage vs. Tyler Legacy
Aug. 25: at Tyler High
Sept. 1: Home vs. Longview
Sept. 8: at Henderson
Sept. 15: at Carthage
Sept. 22: at Pine Tree
Sept. 29: Home vs. Hallsville
Oct. 6: at Mt. Pleasant
Oct. 13: Home vs. Texas High
Oct. 27: at Nacogdoches
Nov. 3: Home at Whitehouse