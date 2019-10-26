From Staff Reports
Marshall’s volleyball team kept its playoff hopes alive thanks to road victory against Jacksonville Friday. The Lady Mavs defeated the Lady Maidens with scores of 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11. Marshall currently holds an overall record of 18-19 and a district record of 5-8.
Jordan Terry had a career high 12 aces. Mahogani Wilson and Mia Dunaway each led the team with 10 kills apiece and Caitlyn Ellenburg finished the day with 35 assists.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday on the road against John Tyler where they will look for another win to help keep their playoff hopes alive. That game is slated for 6 p.m.