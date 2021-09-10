Tonight will be the first home game of Terrell Davis’ final season and Marshall’s senior middle linebacker has set his goals as high as they could possibly be.
“Make playoffs, go to state and try to win state,” Davis said. “That’s all we’re focused on as a team.”
When asked what the keys are to accomplishing that, Davis said “Coming together as one, playing together, being physical, doing what we’re taught every play. I’d say I understand the game more so it’s easier to read plays and make plays, just knowing what to look at.”
As for his individual goals, Davis said, “I’m trying to be first-team all-district linebacker, have 100-plus tackles with five-plus turnovers.”
Davis is excited to be home after playing the first two games on the road.
“We’re ready to have the fans behind us when we make plays,” he said. “When you’re getting boos on the field instead of cheers, it’s a big difference.”
He and his Mavericks are set to go up against McKinney North, a team that currently holds a record of 1-1 while the Mavs are in search for their first win after two games.
Last year’s meeting between Marshall and McKinney North was the first as the Mavs came away with the 48-22 road win.
“We’re feeling good coming off the loss to Longview,” Davis said. “We did better than everybody expected. If we bring that energy this week, we should get a win.
“Defense coming out playing physical and the offense coming out and putting points on the board and just doing our assignments,” he added when asked what the keys are to coming away with the win tonight.
Davis hopes to play football at the next level and major in kinesiology and one day become a coach.
“Really, I’ve just been in love with football my whole life and I don’t see myself doing anything else,” he said.
“TD is a kid we’ve seen a ton of growth in, not just in terms of physical play but in terms of mentality and his leadership,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He’s really stepped up this last offseason in spring and summer. I think the realization of it being his last high school football season kind of hit him. Some kids take to that and hit the ground running and that’s exactly what he did. He’s kind of an anchor on our defense. He’s not necessarily a crazy vocal kid but when he speaks, the kids listen and you can kind of see that on the field. I’m really pleased with the player and the young man that he’s maturing into and continue to look for big things from him at the middle linebacker position.”
When all said and done, Davis said he hopes his teammates remember him, “the best linebacker they’ve ever played with.”
In the meantime, that linebacker hopes to help lead his Mavericks to their first win of the season.
Tonight’s kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.