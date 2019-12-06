LONGVIEW – Marshall’s girls basketball team came away with a 33-31 victory against Jefferson Friday to punch its ticket to the championship game of Spring Hill’s JoAnn Sparks Tournament.
“It was a very exciting game,” Marshall head girls basketball coach Eric Woods said.
“I told them in the locker room that they’re going to give me a heart attack with so many close, nail-biting games. But it’s good experience for us to play games, be up and lose the lead but still continue to compete and battle back. It shows a lot of character, a lot of heart, and that’s something that we need going into district play in a couple weeks.”
Maycee Griffin led Marshall in scoring with 11 points and also came away with five steals. Katelynn Jones and Kamryn Turner were next in line with nine points each while Turner led the team in rebounds with 10 and Jones pulled down seven. Jordan Terry and Trinity Watts each came away with two points.
Mackenzie Jordan was Jefferson’s leading scorer with 13 points. Jaden Carter scored seven while Ja’Kayla Rusk dropped in six. Tierrani Johnson scored three points and Nia Garrett finished the game with two points.
The first quarter ended with Marshall leading 8-4.
After a free throw from Jones, Griffin drained a three to give the Lady Mavs a little more breathing room and a 12-4 lead. A layup from Jordan made it 12-6.
Turner rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two to put the Lady Mavs back up by eight.
A layup by Garrett brought it back down to six before Carter banked in a shot to make it a 14-10 score. A free throw from Jones and a shot down low from Turner made gave the Lady Mavs a 17-10 halftime lead.
Griffin drained a three to score the first points of the second half to give Marshall a double-digit lead, 20-10.
Johnson went 2-for-2 from the line to bring it back to single digits.
A free throw and a field goal from Carter put the Lady Dawgs back within five points. That was shortly followed by a three from Rusk to cut Marshall’s lead to 20-18.
A pair of buckets from Turner gave the Lady Mavs a 24-18 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Jefferson scored the first two points of the fourth quarter when Jordan went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Rusk was fouled on a three-point attempt before going to the line where she went 2-for-3.
Griffin then banked in a layup before Jordan’s shot cut Marshall’s lead to 27-25. Marshall called timeout with 3:52 left in the game.
After the timeout, Amayai Spears found Jordan for the assist, giving the Lady Mavs a 29-25 lead. Carter drained two free throws to make it a 29-27 game before Jordan made a trip to the line where she made both shots to tie the game at 29.
Rusk then went 1-for-2 to put Jefferson in the lead before a free throw from Jordan gave the Lady Dawgs a 31-29 lead.
Turner had her shot at the line where she went 1-of-2, making the score 31-30, Jefferson, with 1:03 left. After a timeout, Jones threw up a shot from down low to give her team a 32-31 lead.
A travel was called against Jefferson to give the ball back to Marshall. Jones went to the line where she made a free throw to help Marshall seal up the 33-31 win to punch its ticket to the tournament championship where it will go up against Spring Hill.