Marshall’s Ti’Naya King finished her high school career by going out with a bang. About a week before walking the stage at graduation, King learned she was name the Longview Orthopedic Female Athlete of the Year.
“I was shocked,” King said. “I didn’t think I was going to get that. I’m still like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I got Female Athlete of the Year.’ When I first came back to track, I was out for three months. I couldn’t do anything because I had surgery on my knee.”
King suffered an injury that held sidelined her for volleyball season and led to surgery on Oct. 9 this past fall.
“One day I just woke up and I was like, ‘My knee hits bad,’” King said when asked how she injured her knee. “I finally went to the trainer and then I had an MRI and I had a torn meniscus and then I had surgery.”
Sitting and watching her team was no easy task for King.
“I was sad because I wanted to play too but I couldn’t because I was on crutches,” she recalls. “I was still able to sit on the bench and cheer them on, help them keep their heads up.”
When she was finally healthy enough to return, King was determined to make up for lost time. She ended up being a five-event-regional finalist. She finished fourth in the long jump, seventh in triple jump and ran in the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,600-meter relays.
“It made me want to run harder since I didn’t get to play volleyball so I had to do something in sports,” King said. “It was my senior year so I had to make something of myself.”