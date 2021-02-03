Those in attendance at Maverick Gymnasium Wednesday morning for the National Signing Day ceremony witnessed 10 Marshall High School athletes sign to play ball at the next level. Ryan Manning, Lewis Dunn and Keyshawn Murphy will all play football at Panhandle State University in Oklahoma. Michael Washington will continue the family tradition of attending Southern Arkansas and will be teammates once again with Demarcus Williams. Dominique Williams will play football for University of Incarnate Word while Remon Jones will play football for Hardin Simmons University and JT McFarland will play football for Angelo State University. Donte Enriquez will remain in Marshall to play baseball at Wiley College while Nana Vences will play softball for Northwestern State University.
Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said Manning is the most the most “tenacious” worker on the football team.
“He never took no for an answer and that’s a testament to where he’s going and having an opportunity to sign to play college football today.”
Dominique Williams will join a program that’s part of the Southland Conference and will kick off its season Feb. 20.
“Dominique Williams is ultimately the captain of our football team, the hardest working guy on the team. He has an opportunity to go play Division I football. I’m extremely excited for him,” Griedl said.
Despite the difficulties created by COVID-19, Enriquez found a way to earn a scholarship.
“I think it’s great,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “He’s already got a connection with coach Kendrick Biggs. I know he’s a big family guy, so he’ll be close to the family and have an opportunity to play college baseball. That’s what he wanted to do. That was his mindset from the beginning when we first met. It’s tough for this 2021 class, especially in baseball because half your season gets cut short. The summer baseball kind of picked up but not a lot. Then in the NCAA and NAIA, you’ve got six-year seniors. So there’s not a lot of kids moving on from college, so there’s not a lot of spots for this class to get recruited and for a chance to play. We’re happy for him and we’re excited for him.”
On the other diamond is Vences, who will signed with Northwestern State University, another program part of the Southland Conference.
“Nana Vences has kind of been the pillar of our softball program over the last four years,” Griedl said. “She’s really been a leader in the locker room and on the diamond. She has an opportunity to go pitch and play DI softball but not before she finishes our senior year here and takes our program to new levels.”
Washington’s brothers, Anthony and Antonio went from Marshall to Southern Arkansas and now he’s taking his turn to follow their footsteps.
“Michael Washington is the most diverse player we have on our football team. I’m really excited about him. He has big shoes to fill at Southern Arkansas but I’m excited about what he’s going to be able to do there to follow the legacy his brothers have left him.”
Dunn was a staple on the offensive line for the Mavericks and has a chance to establish himself as such at the college level.
“Lewis Dunn, another kid that just truly willed himself to be great. The transformation he’s made both physically and mentally has been incredible,” Griedl said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s going to OPSU to play college football.”
Murphy will play for Panhandle State, a team that saw its fall season cut short but is slated to resume on Feb. 20.
“Keshawn Murphy is every coach’s dream,” Griedl offered. “He’ll do exactly what you ask him to do and he’ll do the best he can whether he’s comfortable with it or whether he’s uncomfortable with it. He’s proven that by being an O-lineman for three years and during his senior year, switching to D-line and earning as scholarship to play at the next level.”
Griedl said Demarcus Williams is probably one of the most explosive players Marshall has had in quite some time.
“He’s been a lot of fun to coach,” Griedl said. “I’ve seen incredible growth in him – mentally, physically and spiritually over the last four years and I’m excited about what he’s going to do at SAU.”
He’ll join a Division II program that plays its games in the Great American Conference.
Jones, another offensive lineman, will look to help pave the way for his new college team.
“Remon Jones kind of was the leader of that offensive line group. He was a three year starter for us,” Griedl said. “He’s going to Hardin Simmons which is a storied Division III program. I expect him to do great things there.
“JT McFarland, a kid that truly took himself from a good high school football player to a great high school football player and now has an opportunity to join the ASU, which I believe will be joining the WAC (Western Athletic Conference) so he’ll be playing Division I football,” Grield continued. “I’m really excited for these guys. We’ll have a few more sign over the next few weeks. I’m really proud of these guys. They’ve earned it.”