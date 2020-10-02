One week from now will mark the fifth anniversary of the last time Marshall’s football team defeated Longview on the gridiron and it was the first time in 15 years. The scoreboard which showed the Mavericks coming away with a 28-25 victory over the Lobos remained on and shined brightly in Maverick Stadium after the game. The next four meetings between the two teams saw the Lobos make that memory more of a distant one and it’s a memory Marshall wants to experience once again.
“I want it so bad,” Marshall senior safety Daquavion Jackson said. “We’re trying to end that drought. Ever since our last game, our next focus became trying to beat Longview. Ever since then, we’ve been trying to lock down on our keys and trying to find different types of routes that we could do to be able to shut them down.”
Jackson wasn’t quite to high school during that 2015 win over Longview but now, he finds himself in his final year of high school football.
“It feels unbelievable,” he said. “It came so fast since I was a freshman. It just shows that time really flies.”
He was in eighth grade when he found his calling to play defense.
“I tried out for running back and I realized that wasn’t for me so at that point, the table was turned for me to go for defense. Ever since then, I’ve been playing safety.
“Tackling and being able to make plays for the offense, like making turnovers and giving the offense another chance to go down and score,” he added when asked what his favorite part of playing safety is. “I feel like the defense is a big part of the team. Without the defense, the offense won’t be able to do anything.”
To Jackson, football goes beyond Xs and Os.
“I’d say never giving up,” he said when asked what the game has taught him. “The team we’re going against could be up by two touchdowns but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still win. You never know how the game could turn around. I look at it like dealing with school. It’s like one bad grade doesn’t mean you have to keep failing. You can bounce back and keep on getting better and better.”
He said he hopes to leave a positive mark with his teammates.
“Probably as one of the kids that gave 100 percent and always had high energy,” he offered when asked how he hopes to be remembered after he graduates. “Where ever the coaches put me, I adapt to that role.”
Jackson plans to remain involved in football. He wants to plays at the next level but if that doesn’t happen, he plans on becoming a coach.
“He’ll be a good one,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Jackson. “He pays attention to details and that’s a great character trait to have when you want to be a coach. That’s the entire aspect of the entire game.”
Jackson sounds like a coach too when he says things like, “My expectation for me is to get better each week. A win is a win but you’ve still got room to improve each week.”
The senior is also well aware that he doesn’t play Friday night without taking care of business in the classroom.
“One thing football has helped with is, they say, ‘Don’t pass, don’t play,’ so football has helped me take a different step with my grades and everything in school,” Jackson said. “It keeps me motivated to keep on keeping on with grades.”
“DQ is a great kid,” Griedl said. “He’s a kid who has worked for everything he has and has truly worked his way onto the field. He’s a great senior leader. We’re looking for a big year out of him. He takes pride in his work ethic and he’s fun to have in that locker room and the kids really enjoy having him around.
“I think DQ is kind of that underdog player,” the coach continued. “He’s a little undersized but I think that’s also kind of his greatest attribute because he has a chip on his shoulder to go out there and prove you wrong. Those kids who are hard workers who take coaching and cling to the words you say, those are the ones who are really fun to coach because you know that if you tell them to be in positions to make plays that they’re going to do everything they can to be in that position to make a play.”
Tonight, Jackson will have a chance to make plays in hopes of helping lead his Mavericks to their first victory over Longview since 2015.
“Of course for us being seniors, this is our last year playing Longview so it’s kind of more serious than any other time,” Jackson said. “It’s our senior year and our last chance to be able to beat them.”
Tonight’s matchup marks the 111th meeting between Marshall and Longview is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. All fans in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.