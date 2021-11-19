It was just over a week ago, Friday night, Nov. 12. Marshall and Rudder were in overtime in the bi-district playoff match as Buck Buchanan was lined up to kick a 33-yard field goal that would either send the Mavericks to the next round or give the ball back to the Rangers.
Buchanan had previously missed a 36-yard field attempt with 2:13 left in regulation that would have put the Mavericks on top but he was trying not to think about that.
“You do your best not to think about what has happened in the past because it doesn’t matter,” Buchanan said. “You’re living right now in this moment. That’s all that matters.”
The kick sailed through the uprights and the Mavericks advanced.
“It was nice,” Buchanan said of the feeling of knocking down the game winner. “Then I saw the flag and I was afraid it was a false start but I wasn’t sure yet and then he said it was roughing the kicker because they hit me and knocked me down. After that, the feeling hit. That satisfaction hit. I think the whole stadium felt it, except for the visiting sideline.”
Buchanan has made five field goals from 20-29 yards out, four from 30-39 and one from 40-49. On kickoffs, he has 44 touchbacks.
The senior kicker isn’t afraid to lay on a hit on opponents and even has an interception this season as a safety.
“Buck’s the most selfless player we have on our team,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He’s got a Division I scholarship to go be a kicker, yet he throws his body around every week as a safety. That’s like taking a Division I-offered quarterback and saying, ‘Oh by the way, we need you to go play linebacker,’ and then him saying, ‘OK, I’m not worried about getting hurt. I’m just going to do what’s best for the team.’ That’s what Buck does every week. He’s got an unbelievable talent in kicking, yet he’s one of the best safeties we have on our team, so he sacrifices his body every week for the team, regardless of kicking. That’s pretty selfless. He’s been a constant for us. He’s constantly encouraging. He’s constantly doing the right thing. He’s part of the glue to that defense, part of the glue to our locker room. He brings a lot of intangibles to the locker room and to the team that are definitely needed on good football teams.”
Buchanan plans on attending Louisiana Tech and kicking for the Bulldogs.
“I think last year there were a couple times on punt or kickoffs where we saw just how physical he can be,” Griedl added. “We saw him get juiced up about that kind of stuff. We knew he was a heck of an athlete, so when we presented it to him, I think he thought we were joking.”
“It was kind half-and-half,” Buchanan said when asked if he thought his coaches were joking. “I kind of thought he was being sarcastic but at the same time, I was like, ‘I know if they need me to, I can because I’ve done it before.
“Up until my sophomore year (at Hallsville High School), the first year I got moved up to varsity to kick, I had played running back and defense, like linebacker,” Buchanan explained. “I just kind of moved around. They threw me wherever. Then we had some injuries my sophomore year and ended up starting about three games my sophomore year and I then I ended up transferring to Marshall. I was satisfied with kicking. I wanted to go to college to kick and in our last game of my junior year last year, I had a pretty big hit on a guy, and our defensive coordinator was like, ‘You’re going to be playing safety next year.’ I was like, ‘OK.’”
“He actually got pretty excited about having even more of a role,” Griedl said. “Buck is going to be able to kick for four years in college and God willing, Buck is going to be able to have a career in the league kicking, he’s that good of a kicker, but there’s a limited time where he’s going to be able to do something besides kicking and I think he saw that opportunity as, ‘Man, I get to be a kid. Yeah, I get to kick and do the best I can but I’m going to be a football player, throw my body around, hit people and be physical and what not.’ He jumped on that opportunity, hasn’t looked back and he’s been a pretty dang good safety for us.
“There’s not a much better feeling, honestly,” Buchanan said of getting a big hit. “It’s up there with hitting a game winner, that satisfying feeling.”
As excited as he is about starting his college football career, Buchanan is hoping to keep his high school football season going and continue to prove doubters wrong.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the team but I bet the feel the same way I do – I’m kind of ticked off about honestly, with how they disrespected us and all we can do,” he said. “That does nothing but fuel our mindset and motivation.”
All in all, he doesn’t want to end his high school career with any regrets.
“I want to know we did as much as we could,” he said. “I don’t want to walk off the field my last game thinking, ‘I know we could have gone so much further than this.’”
Buchanan and his Mavericks are slated to kickoff their area-round playoff game against Crosby at 2 p.m. at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium.