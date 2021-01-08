Don’t look now but Marshall’s girls basketball team can do some damage.
The Lady Mavs are coming off a 46-14 win over the Longview Lady Lobos and are currently 3-1 in district play.
“It’s a big confidence booster because we haven’t beaten Longview in a long time, not since I’ve been here,” Marshall senior point guard Katelynn Jones said.
“To win the whole district and go to the playoffs,” Jones’ teammate and classmate Jordan Terry said.
That goal is achievable too for the Lady Mavs who currently sit in second place in the district behind Hallsville.
Winning a district championship would help the two seniors go out with a bang and Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said his two stars are deserving of it.
“They’ve both been on varsity for four years and they’ve both been very instrumental in helping build this program over their year careers and helping us get to the point where we are now to where we’re competing for a district championship,” Woods said. “They’re committed to our program. They’re committed being great role models in the classroom as well on the court and in the community. They’re unselfish and willing to do whatever the team needs.”
Jones and Terry have been friends since they were about 5 or 6 years old and have known each other as long as they’ve known the game of basketball.
“We just learned how to play together,” Jones said. “We’re best friends and we’ve played basketball together for a long time. We can read each other without even saying anything.”
“It’s fun to have a longtime friend,” Terry added. “We knew we would be together playing everything.”
The two longtime friends compete as a team but also have friendly competition with each other.
“Jordan has been trying to shoot threes lately so we compete in that,” Jones said.
So far this season, Jones is averaging 9.6 points, three assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Terry is averaging 4.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and three blocks per game.
“Jordan is in my opinion, the strongest and probably best defensive player in this district, just her instincts, her ability to not only block shots but alter shots and her ability to protect the basket,” Woods said. “Katelynn has a true ability to be a floor general, to constantly get other people involved to keep on the right track and help us initiate a fast-break offense, which is something we wanted to do more this season. I think one of the reasons we’ve had success over the last week and a half or two weeks is her ability to control the game better. She knows when to play it fast but also when to slow it down and make the right passes. She has an ability to score as well. I believe right now, she’s our scoring leader.
“Both of them have the ability to be great role models, the ability to be great leaders,” Woods added. “That’ something I challenged them at the beginning of the season to do better in and I think we’ve gotten much better. We still have room to grow in those areas but it’s a drastic difference from last year to this year so I’m very, very happy with that. I’m very excited to see how we finish off the season.”
Jones, Terry and the rest of the Lady Mavs have a team strength that can’t be found in the box score – chemistry.
“Our biggest strength, I would say is the team bonding,” Terry said. “We’ve really come together. No matter what, we’re family.”
It’s hard for the two seniors to imagine not playing basketball together, which is one reason they hope to make the most of every moment while they can.
“When we started district, I started looking at our basketball schedule and looking at how many games we’ve actually got left, it started to sink in,” Jones said when asked if the reality of this being her senior year has hit her yet.
It’s not over yet as the Lady Mavs look to build off Tuesday’s win over Longview and add another win tonight when they play host to Mount Pleasant.
“It was a big confidence booster,” Terry said. “Now we’re ready for Friday.”
Tonight’s action is slated to tipoff at 5 p.m. with the JV and the varsity will immediately follow.