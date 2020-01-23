Marshall seniors Stephany Torres and Keyri Gonazlez hope to continue their soccer career at the next level.
“I’m not sure where, but I made a soccer profile for college coaches to look at it, so I’m just waiting to see,” Torres said.
“I want to go Texas A&M and hopefully be able to play soccer there,” Gonzalez added.
However, before they begin college, they’re hoping to help lead their Lady Mavs to a successful season their senior year.
“I’m a leader who likes to see my team improve,” Torres said. “Also, I like to give compliments to them but I’m also honest with them about their errors. I’m like an honest, motivated, positive leader.”
“Stephany is one of those kids that you can put anywhere on the field and she’s going to do everything you need,” Lady Mavs head soccer coach Janna Duck said. “I’ve used her in the goal. I’ve used her in the middle of the field. I’ve dropped her back to defense. So I can utilize her anywhere on the field but when she’s in here around everybody else, she’s one who’s willing to tell somebody what they’re doing wrong but not in a harsh manner. She’s going to give them very constructive useful criticism. She’s just an overall leader.”
Torres has fond memories that stand out to her from playing several different positions.
“In a soccer tournament, when I was goalie, I blocked all the PK goals,” Torres recalls. “I have video of them too. One of our girls missed a PK and she go so upset. So I was like, ‘I’m going to do this for her,’ and it actually did make her feel better. Also, I scored a hat trick at a tournament in Waskom.”
“I’m kind of a vocal leader,” Gonzalez offered.
“Keyri is an all-around hustler,” Duck added. “That child never gives up on a play. The minute you think the ball is going out, she’s on top of that ball and she’s putting it back into play and she’s constantly trying to get goals for us. The reason we’re in games and winning games is because of heart, that constant desire and hunger.”
“Right now I have 15 goals and I’m trying to make it to 20,” Gonzalez said.
Duck’s Lady Mavs are smaller than a lot of teams they play against but she said that’s no reason to not compete.
“There’s a Shakespeare quote that we always talk about, ‘Though you are small, you are fierce,’” Ducks aid. “If you look at us, we are very little compared to everybody else, but they are fierce, very fierce.”
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action today at 5 p.m. when they play host to Waskom. It will be Marshall’s final non-district game.