Marshall’s senior class has done something the girls basketball program hasn’t done since 2011 – make the playoffs.
“It means a lot because we’re the class to come back and make the playoffs first time in 11 years,” senior Diamond Smith said. “So it feels like we did a lot.”
“We left a legacy for ourselves,” fellow senior DaNajia Bradley offered.
Their classmates, Tierrani Johnson and Raela Spratling say the feeling of tonight being their final home game and the fact they’ve made the playoffs haven’t quite sunk in with them.
“I don’t think it’s hit us yet,” Johnson said.
“It won’t hit me until (Saturday),” Spratling added.
“I’m extremely proud and extremely excited for our girls and our basketball program as a whole and for our community, for our alumni base that’s been waiting a very long time for our program to revitalize and get to this point,” Eric Woods, Lady Mavs head basketball coach said. “I’m encouraged because all of our hard work that we’ve done over the last three years since I’ve been here has quickly started to pay off. It’s a very exciting time for our basketball program.”
The seniors aren’t just happy to be here. They want to keep going.
“In our basketball group chat, we’re talking about working toward San Antonio with effort because that’s where the championship is played for basketball, so that’s our goal,” Johnson said.
“I hope we go all the way,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to keep the team mentality going.”
The four Lady Mavs seniors say they have learned many valuable life lessons from the game of basketball.
“You’ve got to stay humble,” Smith said. “You’ve got to believe in each other.”
“I would say do things with intent,” Bradley offered. “Have a purpose for everything and have a ‘why’ for everything.”
“Giving commitment to each other and to whatever you want to succeed in,” Spratling added.
“Go hard until the clock hits zeros,” Johnson said.
“It’s very important because I spoke to the seniors and last year’s graduation class and I made a promise to them and made them promise me that if they commit themselves to working every single day and be willing to invest themselves into the process and grow, that we were going to get here,” Woods said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We knew it was going to take a lot of hard work. It was going to take a lot of dedication. It was going to take a lot of sacrifice but I knew eventually that if they bought into that, we would get to this point and it’s very satisfying to get this point with this team and this group of seniors. Now they get to experience what playoff basketball is like and know that they’re leaving the basketball program in a better state than what it was.”
Today’s senior-night matchup will be against Mount Pleasant, a team the Lady Mavs lost to, 47-33, last time they met.
“We have Mount Pleasant and Tuesday we have Texas High,” Woods said. “It’s going to be interesting. Both games will be great games. I really look forward to it. I know the girls look forward to the Mount Pleasant game because we felt like we didn’t give them our best effort a few weeks back when we played them at their place. They’re really excited, not only because it’s senior night and we want to play well and do well but because we feel like we owe them our best effort. We have a good feeling that our best effort is going to allow us to come away with a victory. We’re still battling Texas High for the second, possibly the third seed so that game next Tuesday is going to be just as important for us to finish up. I told the young Ladies last night that it is wonderful and exciting to clinch a playoff berth but our work is not done. We’re going to take this thing as far and as high as we possibly can.”
Due to weather, today’s game was rescheduled from Friday to today at 1 p.m.