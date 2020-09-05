Monday will be the start of football practice for many 5A and 6A schools around the state as the Marshall Mavericks will hit the field at 7 a.m.
“Just getting back into the swing of things,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said when asked what his team’s main focus will be for the first week. “All we can do is put a helmet on so we’ll do as much as we can with that chip away what we’ve been working on.”
Traditionally speaking, Marshall would have started practicing its spring sports the first Monday of August along with high schools from around the state of Texas but the University Interscholastic League pushed the start of practice for 5A and 6A schools back to Monday and Marshall will play its first game Friday, Sept. 25 when they play host to New Caney.
“Everyone’s pretty excited about the fact that we get to continue to play,” Griedl added. “It’s a good deal. Our kids are pretty excited. Our coaches are excited. Everybody is ready to start working again.”
Griedl enters his second year as head football coach. His first year saw his Mavericks go 7-4 overall and 7-0 in district play.
Marshall High School will not be in session due to Labor Day and the Mavericks are set to practice from 7 a.m. until around 9:30 a.m.
“It’ll be a normal school day so we’ll practice at 7 a.m. and then again after school,” Griedl said when asked what the first week of practice will be like after Monday.