Today is the start of Marshall’s three-day softball tournament at Lady Mavs Field. It’s scheduled to start at 9 a.m. today with a contest between Central Heights and Lufkin. Central Heights will take play the next game against Atlanta at 10:45 a.m. Lufkin will take on Chisholm Trail at 12:30 p.m. before Chisholm Trail takes on Huntsville at 2:15 p.m. The Lady Mavs will see their first action at 4 p.m. against Atlanta before Huntsville takes on Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 5:45. The Lady Mavs will conclude the night with a contest against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall currently owns a record of 6-5-1 overall. Amber Williams said things are going well in her first year as head coach of the Lady Mavs.
“So far everything is pretty good,” Williams said. “I feel like every game we are improving. We’re improving every day in practice and also, we learn new things every game. The girls are starting to develop and learn how to think when they play and be very intentional about everything they do.”
Friday’s action is set to begin with Huntsville and Atlanta at 9 a.m. Marshall will once again play its first game of the day at 4 a.m. when it takes on Lufkin. The Lady Mavs will conclude the day at 7:30 p.m. with a contest against Chisholm Trail. Marshall will open the final day of the tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. against Huntsville and will conclude the action against Central Heights at 5:45 p.m.
“It will be based on your win-loss record and if there’s a tie, it goes into runs scored and runs allowed,” Williams said when asked how the tournament winner will be determined.
Williams added she’s confident the tournament will help prepare her team for the remainder of the season.
“We’re going against some great competitive teams and that’s what we’ll see throughout each of our district game is great competition,” Williams said. “I hope that with this weekend tournament, we’ll be able to fix those small things that we need to work on to prepare us for when we start district on Tuesday.”
The Lady Mavs will play host to Mount Pleasant in the district opener Tuesday at 6 p.m.