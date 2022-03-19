LONGVIEW — Friday night saw Marshall’s softball team earn its first district win in a 6-0 shutout on the road over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. The Lady Mavs are now 9-11-2 overall and 1-2 in district play. Pine Tree is 5-12-1 overall and 0-3 against district opponents.
“We spent the week regrouping and we started putting in some extra work knowing that we have to keep pushing in order to make it in our district,” Marshall head softball coach Amber Williams said. “In tonight’s win, we knocked that rust off and we’re getting ready for next week. I think overall, the girls were more confident. We didn’t let our mistakes mess us up. We were able to bounce back as a team, sacrifice, just a great team win all throughout.”
Caitlyn Ellenburg got the win from the circle as she pitched a complete seven-inning shutout, allowing just five hits and two walks as she struck out five batters. The Lady Mavs outhit the Lady Pirates 11-5. Maggie Truelove went 1-for-4 with one run. Ellenburg was 2-for-4 with two runs. Wendy Esquivel went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Tierrani Johnson was 2-of-4, reached on an error and scored three runs. Ava Burke also went 2-for-4. Bri Theus was 1-for-4.
Dala Montgomery was 1-for-3. Gracie Rust went 1-for-3 with a walk. Taylor Burkhart was 1-for-2 with a single. Rylie Medford was 1-for-2. EK Holder singled and was walked.
Truelove led off the game with a line drive to left field for a single. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Ellenburg. Truelove was brought home to score on an RBI single from Johnson. The count was full with two outs when Theus sent the ball up the middle of the diamond to score Johnson. That gave the Lady Mavs a two-run lead heading to the bottom of the first inning.
A pair of pop ups were followed by Ellenburg’s first strikeout, forcing the Lady Pirates to go three up, three down in the bottom of the first as the Lady Mavs led 2-0 after one complete inning.
Burk launched the ball down the right-field line for a leadoff single in the second inning. The next two batters truck out. Burke advanced to second when Truelove reached on an error. The top half of the inning came on a groundout to first, keeping the Lady Mavs scoreless in the inning.
Rust gave the Lady Pirates their first hit of the night with a leadoff single up the middle in the top of the second inning. Burkhark followed that up with another single up the middle to put two runners on base with no outs. The Pirates were caught stealing twice and Ellenburg added a strikeout, keeping the Lady Mavs up 2-0 after two innings.
Marshall went three up, three down in the top of the third. Medford and Holder each singled with one out, giving the Lady Pirates two runners on base. Medford was caught stealing at third for the second out. Ellenburg tossed her fourth strikeout to close the inning as Marshall took its 2-0 lead into the fourth inning.
Esquivel led off the fourth inning with a single. Burk laid down a bunt for a single, putting two Lady Mavs on base. They each advanced into scoring position but were unable to cross home plate as it remained a two-run game.
Montgomery reached on a one-out single before stealing second. She advanced to third on a 4-3 groundout but that was followed by another 4-3 groundout to end the inning as Marshall led 2-0 with four innings in the books.
Ellenburg led off the bottom half with a single and slid into second head first for the stolen base. She then slid into third, feet first, for another stolen base. She ran home when Johnson reached on an errand throw to first. Esquivel brought Johnson home with an RBI single. That doubled Marshall’s lead.
Ellenburg made a diving catch for the first out in the fifth inning before forcing Pine Tree to go three up, three down as Marshall led 4-0 after five innings.
Marshall went three up, three down in the sixth inning. Holder was walked in the bottom half and advanced to second on a 1-3 putout and then to third on a 5-3 groundout. That was followed by the third out on a 6-3 putout to bring it to the seventh inning with Marshall leading 4-0.
Ellenburg beat out the throw to first for the leadoff single. She then reached second on a stolen base. Johnson then laid down a bunt hat stand inbounds as it stopped in the infield dirt, allowing her to reach on a base hit and scored Ellenburg. Johnson advanced to second on a stolen base. She was brought home on an RBI base hit by Esquivel who slid into third for a stolen base with two outs but a 6-3 putout ended the inning as Marshall led 6-0 heading into the seventh inning.
Rust was walked but thrown out when Burkhart reached on a fielder’s choice. Burkhart made her way around to third base but Ellenburg her final strikeout to help the Lady Mavs seal up the 6-0 win.
“I want to say that’s our first shutout this season, one or two walks but it was a great pitching performance, hustle plays, straight effort on defense,” Williams said. “I think we had two diving plays, two picks at first and that made a huge difference because we hadn’t been making those plays lately.”
The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday when they play host to Sulphur Springs.