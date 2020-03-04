Marshall boys soccer coach Art Busha was pleased with his team’s effort despite falling to the Jacksonville Indians on Tuesday night.
“We held them scoreless in the first half and that’s the first time nobody has scored on us in the first half all year,” Busha said.
The Mavs lost, 4-1.
“By six minutes into the second half, we let another one in to make it 2-0,” Busha continued. “Then we played really well. We had to go back and forth and in about 15 minutes, they scored another one to make it 3-0. Then our defensive guy did not clear the ball and he hit it right to a forward and the forward dribbled in. Then we scored, Hector Rios, he scored his first goal. That made it 3-1. Then their guy crossed it again to a forward to score another one. He was able to hook the ball to get it in to make it four.
“We fought them really hard and I was so proud of them,” Busha said. “They had to fight to beat us.”
The Mavericks have won just one game this season and are winless against district opponents but Busha said that doesn’t tell the whole story.
“We’re 1-12 but that’s not reflective of what this team is capable of,” he said. “We’re just making too many errors. We’ve got four more games left and we’re hoping to get two or three more wins out of those games. I’m proud of our players. They just need to do the little things to get better but we’ll get there and I’m trying my best as a coach.”
The Mavericks will return to action Friday when they travel to John Tyler to take on the Lions.