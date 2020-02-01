From Staff Reports
Marshall’s boys soccer team fell to Whitehouse on the road Friday night in a 4-1 final to open up district play.
The Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime and came out of the break and scored two goals in the first 10 minutes.
Aviel Jaimes then scored the Mavs’ only goal of the night and that was followed by Whitehouse’s fourth goal of the night to help the Wildcats seal up the 4-1 win.
“We fought hard but our passing let us down,” Marshall head coach Art Busha said.
The Mavericks are now 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district play.
Marshall’s JV squad came up victorious in a 2-1 final to advance to 4-0 on the year.
Tuesday will see the Mavericks back in action when they play host to the Lufkin Panthers.