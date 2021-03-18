Marshall sophomores Aly Roberson and Caitlyn Ellenburg have been playing together for several years.
“We played t-ball together and I think we played together ever since then,” Ellenburg said.
The two played together for the “Tiny Tornadoes” and now they’re playing together on the diamond for the Lady Mavs. Throughout the years of playing softball, the two sophomores have taken to heart valuable life lessons they’ve learned from the game.
“Don’t worry about when you make mistakes because everybody does,” Roberson said. “You’ve just got to keep going and learn from it.”
“And don’t take anything for granted,” Ellenburg added. “It can be taken away.”
That was a lesson they learned the hard way last year as freshmen when their season came to a sudden halt due to the pandemic.
“It’s very exciting,” Ellenburg said when asked what it’s like to return to the diamond. “We lost four seniors who were a vital part of our team but we’re still a good team.”
“We have a lot of potential,” Roberson added.
So far, Roberson and Ellenburg have seen that potential come through in various moments.
“I’d say for me, probably beating Atlanta because we lost to them twice last year,” Ellenburg said when asked what moments from this season stand out to her the most. “So I think we were expected to lost that last year and it was the championship game.”
“Our Waco tournament was the first time we had ever gotten to do anything like that,” Roberson added. “It was good bonding and we got to see much better teams.”
“I would say our defense is pretty solid for the most part,” Ellenburg offered.
“Our bond is pretty good,” Roberson said.
So far the two sophomores have combined for 32 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, 16 RBI and 13 runs. Ellenburg has started five games on the mound and has pitched in 21-and-1-third innings, allowing 18 runs on 29 hits, 12 walks and 21 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.578.
“As far as those two go, being sophomores and knowing the game, they’re good teammates,” Marshall head softball coach Brent Achorn said of Roberson and Ellenburg. “They’ve got a good future in front of them. Aly has really stepped up at catcher this year as a sophomore and Caitlyn is getting better and better as a sophomore pitcher and when Nana (Vences) leaves, she might step into that role and be our ace.”
Marshall currently holds an overall record of 9-5 and a district record of 1-2. They are slated to play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in district action tonight.
“Being focused and keeping our energy up,” Ellenburg said when asked what the key is to getting a win.
“We just need to take it one game at a time and focus on the basics,” Roberson said.
“I tell the girls right now with us being 1-2, I’m not worried about Pine Tree,” Achorn said. “We’ve got to worry about ourselves and take care of business. It’s just another team coming to play us. We’ve just got to make sure to take care of ourselves and do what we’ve got to do to get back on the winning track.”
Tonight’s game between the Lady Mavericks and Lady Pirates is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch.