Mavs fall by one to Tigers
Marshall’s baseball team was shut out for the third straight game Friday night, however the Mavericks kept it close and only allowed one run, falling to Mount Pleasant on the road 1-0. The Mavs are now 8-10 overall and 0-5 in district play.
Campbell White pitched all six innings, allowing just one run on five hits and one walk as he struck out four batters. Marshall came away with three hits on the day. Beau Burris was 1-for-2 while Dallan Shaw and Javarius Mitchell were each 1-or-3.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Tuesday at home when they play host to the Texas High Tigers.
Lady Tigers prove to be too much for Lady Mavs
Marshall’s softball team scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second but those were the only runs the Lady Mavs were able to score as they were defeated 16-3 by the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers. The Lady Mavs committed nine errors. Marshall now owns an overall record of 9-15-2 and a district record 1-6.
The Lady Mavs recorded seven hits on the night. Maggie Truelove was 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tierrani Johnson and Claire Godwin each went 1-for-2. Bri Theus went 1-for-1 with a walk and one run. Jakayla Rusk scored one run. Ava Burke went 1-for-1.
Ellenburg got the start from the circle where she pitched an inning and one third, throwing 64 pitches, alloing 14 runs on seven hits and four walks. Godwin came in to relieve her for the next two-and-two-third innings, throwing 34 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and one home run.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Tuesday evening when they play host to the Texas High Lady Tigers.