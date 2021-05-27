Basketball
Marshall High School Basketball will host a Summer Basketball Camp June 1-2 in Maverick Gym. Cost of the camp is $10. All campers who RSVP will receive a camp T-shirt.
Campers entering grades 3-5 will attend from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and campers entering sixth through ninth grades will attend from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Coaches at the camp will be MHS staff and players.
The purpose of the camp is to learn individual and team basketball skills. Fundamentals will be emphasized as well as team play.
A registration form is available on both basketball pages on the MISD Athletics website at https://sites.google.com/marshallisd.com/gomarshallmavs/home.
Volleyball
Marshall High School volleyball will host a series of camps this summer.
Players entering third through sixth grades will attend volleyball camp July 19 through July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Players entering seventh through eighth grades will attend July 21-23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Players entering ninth grade will attend July 27-28 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
All camps will be held in Maverick Gym at MHS.
Online registration is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfKvgQHifTmoxiGXRiIFdARKdaccBJZjoj4evYLR8a8rM-dGw/viewform.