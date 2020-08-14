Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 1
Marshall’s softball team was off to an impressive 17-6 overall record and had defeated John Tyler 15-0 in the district opener.
The Lady Mavericks fell to Hallsville just two days later in what ended up being their final game of the season.
A day later, on March 13, the Mavericks’ baseball team came up short in the Hallsville Tournament.
All of that occurred over spring break and Marshall students never physically returned for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
At the time, the UIL announced it was delaying spring sports for at least the next two weeks before adding to that in hopes of allowing teams to finish out the season and high school seniors to play out their final season in high school sports.
Unfortunately, the virus continued to spread and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down Texas schools, which meant shutting down high school athletics as well.
The impact of COVID has carried into the fall, but as of now, Marshall is allowed to hold football and volleyball practice on Sept. 7.