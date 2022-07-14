Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
This past school year saw several firsts, or firsts-in-a-long-time happen at Marshall High School, one of which was the girls basketball team making the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
“For our program, I think it was monumental to get over the hump,” said Eric Woods who coached the Lady Mavs for the past three seasons. “That’s something we had been working toward for the previous two years there. It was kind of a quiet goal that the kids had set for themselves and really a standard that we wanted to set for the program as a whole. It was really exciting and monumental as it was a big step in the work the kids put in and where we wanted to take the program.”
The Lady Mavs fell short to the Lufkin Lady Panthers in the bi-district round in a 43-37 final, finishing the season with an overall record of 18-13 and a district record of 8-4
Following the season, Woods accepted a job as head boys basketball coach in Bastrop but he said he still keeps in contact with some of the Marshall players and plans to follow the team’s success in his absence. He’s optimistic that the success of the 2021-22 season will carry over into the upcoming seasons.
“I think it was a really big confidence booster, not only for the kids at the high school level but also the youth coming up,” Woods offered. “I think with anything in sports, you’re not quite sure what you can accomplish until you do it. You create the new standard. So I think by taking that next step, making the playoffs and being competitive in the playoffs, I think that was a huge confidence booster for many of our kids because now they know they’re capable and they also know what it takes to get to that level and maybe even take it a step further. I think it’s great and I think the girls are really, really primed to take that next step.”