■ Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 7
Marshall wouldn’t have come out on top of the Spring Hill Tournament if it weren’t for a buzzer beater from Trinity Watts to lift the Lady Mavs to a 44-43 win over the Atlanta Lady Rabbits in the first round.
“Just to be aggressive,” Marshall girls head basketball coach Eric Woods said when asked what he was telling his team during that last timeout with 10 seconds remaining.
“Something we’ve been preaching and working toward since the beginning of the season is having an aggressive mindset and attacking because when you do that, positive things are going to happen for you.
“Also, you want to be confident when you have an aggressive mindset. I’m so happy for Trinity Watts because I’ve been on her for weeks about being aggressive and not being afraid to make mistakes and trusting herself.”
The next game saw the Lady Mavs come up victorious in another close contest as they defeated the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs in a 33-31 final.
“It was a very exciting game,” Woods said. “I told them in the locker room that they’re going to give me a heart attack with so many close, nail-biting games.
“But it’s good experience for us to play games, be up and lose the lead but still continue to compete and battle back. It shows a lot of character, a lot of heart, and that’s something that we need going into district play in a couple weeks.”
With the victory over Jefferson, Marshall punched its ticket to the championship game where it defeated the host Spring Hill, 42-30.