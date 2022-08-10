Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
When Marshall’s volleyball team defeated Huntsville in a three-set sweep, the Lady Mavs did something that had never been done in program history by punching their ticket to the next round.
The scores of Marshall’s bi-district victory were 25-12, 25-17, 25-20.
“As coaches, we know what they’re capable of and we see it all year,” then Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We see it all year and we see their growth. Yesterday we had our best practice of the year. They just came out firing. Then this morning, we had a walk-through and they were ready. When they were talking, everything was on point. The energy was great. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. When it happens, it’s great. You’re happy for the kids because you know they’re nervous and now they know they can do it. It’s never been done before.”
The game was close at certain points of the game but Allen said her and the Lady Mavs were determined to not let it go three games.
“It was very important,” Allen said when asked how important it was to come away with the sweep and not give the Lady Hornets momentum. “In Hallsville, we came out in those first two hot and then third set, it was almost like we were afraid to finish. That’s kind of what we talked about here and it just felt good and we knew it was going to happen and the girls pulled through.”
The Lady Mavs fell in the second round to Midlothian. Marshall finished the year with an overall record of 28-14.