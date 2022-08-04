Marshall powerlif
Buy Now

Marshall’s Are’Anna Gill, left, along with Raela Spratling and Madison Wright competed in the the state powerlifting meet.

 Nathan Hague/News Messenger Photo

Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.

Up until 2022, no Marshall Lady Maverick had made it to the state powerlifting meet. That’s no longer the case as not one, not two but three Lady Mavs made it to the state meet this past March.

Recommended For You


Sports Editor

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.