Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Up until 2022, no Marshall Lady Maverick had made it to the state powerlifting meet. That’s no longer the case as not one, not two but three Lady Mavs made it to the state meet this past March.
“This is actually the first time that anyone from Marshall has ever made it to state for the girls,” Lady Mavs powerlifting coach Karissa Temaat said. “Coach (Jodi) Satterwhite created the program in 2017 and 18 and this is the first time that anyone has ever made it.”
Senior Raela Spratling, junior Are’Anna Gill and sophomore Madison Wright were the three to represent Marshall on the big stage.
“Are’Anna was ranked first for her weight class,” Temaat said. “Raela was second and Madison was third. We were pretty confident going into the last meet.”
“Just stay with my routine, practice in the mornings,” Spratling said going into the state meet when asked about her goals and expectations. “It’s good because I won’t be by myself this year.”
“I’ve got my sisters with me,” Gill said. “Coach (Quinton) Harlan has been a big help. He even came to the last meet even though he just moved.”
“My peers are very, very excited for me and I’m excited too and of course to have these girls,” Wright offered. “I’m excited and so proud of them. They’ve put in so much effort.”
Spratling placed seventh at the state meet while Gill came in 10th.