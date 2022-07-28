tierranijohnson.jpg
Marshall’s Tierrani Johnson competes in the discus at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.

 Travis Harsch Photo

Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.

While attending Jefferson High School, Tierrani Johnson made back-to-back trips to the state track meet in her sophomore and junior years. Then she transferred to Marshall High School and made her third straight trip to state as a Lady Maverick.

