Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
While attending Jefferson High School, Tierrani Johnson made back-to-back trips to the state track meet in her sophomore and junior years. Then she transferred to Marshall High School and made her third straight trip to state as a Lady Maverick.
As a junior at Jefferson, Johnson won gold in the discus throw by tossing it a distance of 136.5 feet.
“The same thing,” Johnson said when asked what her expectations were leading up to the 2022 state meet.
““When I first started here in Marshall and track season came, that was my goal was to at least make it past regionals,” Johnson said. “When I made it past regionals, I was super excited when I found out I got the wild card.”
A move from Jefferson to Marshall meant a move from 3A to 5A.
“Never take anything for granted,” she added. “Now that I’m in 5A, I’ve got to come with it,” she said.
Johnson placed sixth at the state track meet. She will continue her track-and-field career at the next level at Northwestern State University.