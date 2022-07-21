Marshall football
Buy Now

Marshall’s defense makes a goal-line stand in the bi-district matchup against Rudder.

 Geoff Mckay/News Messenger File Photo

Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.

After missing a potential-game-winning field goal in regulation, Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan made sure to make it when the game counted as he split the uprights on a 33-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Rudder Rangers 24-21 in overtime of the bi-district matchup.

Recommended For You


Sports Editor

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.