Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
After missing a potential-game-winning field goal in regulation, Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan made sure to make it when the game counted as he split the uprights on a 33-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Rudder Rangers 24-21 in overtime of the bi-district matchup.
“You do your best not to think about what has happened in the past because it doesn’t matter,” Buchanan said. “You’re living right now in this moment. That’s all that matters.”
The win was the first playoff for then Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl’s as a head coach.
“As a head coach, at the top,” Griedl said when asked where the win ranks in his career. “These kids are unreal. There’s no quit in these guys. They’re constantly fighting. Our staff made some great adjustments at halftime. Our kids went out there and executed them. We knew Rudder was one of the top defenses we were going to play all year with their physicality and size.”
The Mavericks season came to an end the following round when they fell to the Crosby Cougars in a 52-14 final.