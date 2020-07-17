On Friday, Sept. 13, Marshall’s volleyball team opened up district play when it played host to Pine Tree.
The Lady Mavs got the results they wanted when they defeated the Lady Pirates in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-12.
The win gave the Lady Mavs a record of 14-11 overall and 1-0 against district opponents at the time.
Caitlyn Ellenburg led Marshall in assists in 31. Jordan Terry had 13 kills while Chloe Buchanan came away with 15 digs.
It was the first time in at least two decades that the Lady Mavs had swept the Lady Pirates.
“We had never beaten them and it was a sweep,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said.
Allen added the win was a big confidence-booster for her team.
“It was really good for the kids especially since it was right off the bat when district started. It was also really good because we were in the process of breaking the no-district-win streak that was here before I got here, so each time the girls played close with someone they’ve never beaten and when we beat Pine Tree, their confidence when they stepped on the court was, ‘OK, we can take on anybody. So that was really good.”
The Lady Mavs finished the season with an overall record of 18-20 and 5-9 against district opponents.