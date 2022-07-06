Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
On Tuesday, March 1, Marshall’s boys soccer team defeated Pine Tree in a 2-1, the first time in six years that the Mavericks defeated the Pirates.
“It was a big confidence booster,” then assistant head coach Anthony Randle recalls. “It was so exciting for me to watch those kids go absolute bonkers. They just erupted. The sideline cleared. They were jumping up for joy, hugging each other. It was awesome. The Pine Tree coach, he was like, ‘Man, your kids played their hearts out. They deserve it. You guys are up and coming.
“That week of practice was unbelievable,” Randle added. “The kids had a great week of practice.”
Randle has since been promoted from assistant coach to head coach of the boys soccer team for this upcoming year. He believes having experience with the players will make the transition a smoother one.
“That was coach’s (Marshall athletic director Jack Alvarez) thinking, like, ‘You know what, he’s already here,’” Randle said. “I’m already here with the kids. I’ve had them so far all summer. We’ve got about 30 kids a game. We’ve had some kids throughout the summer. For summer league games, it’s hard to get to people in but I’ve got about 30 kids on game day. I’m having to rotate kids like every 10 minutes. ‘Here’s 11. Here’s another 11.’ It’s a good problem to have. More guys keep popping up too. I’ve had some guys who didn’t play last year come back. It’s a great problem to have. I’ve very ecstatic. I had a football player say he wanted to play I was stunned. He played linebacker for us.”
Randle is hopeful that Marshall’s win on March 1 over Pine Tree will give his returners confidence this upcoming season.
“I think it’s a good confidence booster for us and the guys know that we have all the tools. We’ve just got to keep working hard and believing in one another,” he offered. “The main thing is just staying the course, keep buying in, keep working hard, keep practicing and keep doing the drills you’re taught. If we do that we’ll continue to get better and the wins will keep coming and it showed that day.”