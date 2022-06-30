Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Both Marshall’s boys and girls track teams left their mark at the Buckeye Relays in Gilmer on Friday March 4 as the Lady Mavericks won first place with a total of 120 team points and the Mavericks also came in first place with 128 points.
In the field events, Shannon Mills came in third place in the long jump as Mahogani Wilson was right behind her in fourth place. Wilson came in third in triple jump. Tierrani Johnson was the first-place winner in the discus and shot put. Raela Spratling finished fifth in the shot put. Jordan Jacobs came in at sixth place for the boys in the discus.
In the running events, the Lady Mavs team which consisted of Asia Smith, Alaila Allen, Shannon Mills and Wilson won first place in the 400-meter relays for the girls. The boys 400-meter relay team of Camron Gipson, Domar Roberson, Montana Warren and James Perkins came in at second place.
Are’Anna Gill placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles while Davernious Robinson placed second for the boys and right behind him was teammate Keshon Foster in third place and Dameon Smith in fourth.
Wilson won the 100-meters for the girls and Roberson came in fourth.
The girls 800-meter relay team of Smith, Zareva Bonner, Mills and Wilson won first place as the boys team of Spencer Taylor, Warren, Roberson and John Thomas also won first place.
The girls 400-meter relay say Alaila Allen place fifth while Taylor came in first for the boys and Jeremiah McCowan was two spots behind him in third place.
Gill place third in the 300-meter hurdles while Foster placed second.
Mills won the 200-meters and right behind her was teammate Smith. The boys also claimed first and second. Warren was just ahead of Thompson and Gipson placed fourth.
The girls team of Allen, Gill, Bonner and Alexis Fuentes placed sixth in the 1,600-meter relay while the boys squad of Taylor, Gipson, McCowan and Foster came in first place.