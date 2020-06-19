On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Marshall High School library was full of people to see seven of its student athletes make sign their letters of commitment to their future colleges.
The signing involved six football players and one cross country and track runner.
Savion Williams announced that he will be attending TCU to play football while Darius Williams will play football at SFA, Landon Hurd at Oklahoma Panhandle State. James Washington will begin his collegiate career at Southern Arkansas. Jared Washington will play at Southwest Oklahoma State and Kayce Hurd plans to attend Northwest Oklahoma State. Corey White will run track and cross country at Tiffin University.
“It’s awesome,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach said at the signing ceremony. “It’s just a testament to their work ethic and the opportunity that they’ve created for themselves at the next level. I’m really excited to see how they represent their new school and make Marshall proud.”