Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 6
Following the opening night loss to the Tyler Lee Red Raiders, Marshall began its search for a new quarterback. By the time their district opener came, they had found their guy, Savion Williams, who made the switch from wide receiver.
The Mavericks struggled in non-district where they began the season at 0-3. They had a bye between district and non-district, and in their district opener against the Lindale Eagles, Williams went 5-of-9 for 120 yards passing and one touchdown. He also led the ground attack by rushing for 196 yards and three scores.
Marshall’s 49-35 win was the first of a seven-game winning streak as the Mavs finished the year as district champions.
Williams went 48-of-99 for 1,060 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. He also passed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground by rushing 121 times for 1,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Williams will attend TCU to play wide receiver for the Horned Frogs.
“If Savion keeps his head on right, which I fully expect him to do, he’s going to have a chance to play on Sundays,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said at Marshall’s National Signing Day ceremony.
“I’m really excited for him and what he’s going to bring to the Horned Frog program.”