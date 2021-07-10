On Tuesday, April 20, Marshall’s baseball team traveled about 20 minutes down the road to take on the Hallsville Bobcats in a battle for Harrison County and was able to come away with an 8-5 win in order to keep its postseason chances alive. The loss was the first district loss of the year for the Bobcats who were then 21-5 overall and 9-1 in district play. The win gave the Mavericks a .500 record of 12-12 overall and a district record of 6-4.
“We had a big inning,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “We just did what we’ve been able to do all year. We were able to string some together, put some pressure on their defense and we found some holes in that one inning to be able to score six runs in that inning and that gives you a little bit of a lead. We knew they were going to fight and scratch and claw back, which they did. We did a great job of minimizing and not giving up a big inning. They scored two runs in the second and two runs in the third and they had an opportunity to score three or four but we kept it at four and it got a little hairy at the end, bases loaded but Jim Weaver came in relief and did an outstanding job. His breaking ball was on. I think they knew it was coming but they were still having a hard time hitting it.”
The two teams had met previously in Marshall where the Bobcats escaped with a 4-3 win. They met again in the third round of the postseason as Hallsville completed the two-game sweep on its way to the state championship.
Regardless of what happened in the postseason, the April 20 win for the Mavericks is on they won’t forget anytime soon.
“Even through the tough times this year as we’ve talked through things, I’ve said, ‘You may remember scores, this and that but you’re creating memories that you will be able to talk about for the rest of your lives, just the stories, the little things that go behind the scenes,” Dunaway offered. “They’ll have those memories and they’ll be able to talk about it forever.”