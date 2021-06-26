Editor’s Note: This is the second in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2020- 2021 school year.
On September 25, 2020, Marshall’s football team took the field for its first game at home where it hosted the New Caney Eagles.
Texas 5A and 6A high school football teams were finally able to return to the gridiron after months of wondering if there would be a 2020 football season at all. The previous spring, the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports at every level, leaving coaches, athletes and fans alike earning for them to return but doubting that was going to happen anytime soon.
The smaller schools were given the green light to start their football seasons at regular time with COVID restrictions in place but the larger schools had to wait four weeks.
It’s been said that good things come for those who wait and that certainly seemed to be the case for the Mavericks who opened up the season with a 34-26 win.
Just 10 days prior to Marshall’s football team kicking off its season, its volleyball team tipped off its season at home where it fell short to the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes with scores of 23-25, 19-25, 16-25 but what mattered more than the result is the fact the Lady Mavs were able to return to action.
Fortunately for those wanting some sort of normalcy, volleyball season did return. Although things weren’t back to the normal everyone once knew, the beginning of a new sports season provided promising signs and high school volleyball season was underway and an entire school year of sports followed.