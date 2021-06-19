As school across the country celebrated National Signing Day, Marshall’s Maverick Gymnasium was full of spectators watching 10 student athletes taking part in the festivities as they signed with colleges to take their athletic careers to the next level.
Ryan Manning, Lewis Dunn and Keyshawn Murphy signed to play football at Panhandle State University in Oklahoma. Michael Washington signed with Southern Arkansas to continue the family tradition of playing football for the Muleriders. Joining him at Southern Arkansas will be Marshall teammate and classmate Demarcus Williams. Dominique Williams signed to play football at University of Incarnate Word. Remon Jones is headed to play football at Hardin Simmons University and JT McFarland will play football for Angelo State University. Donte Enriquez chose to stay close to home and will play for Wiley College in Marshall. On the other diamond, softball pitcher Nana Vences signed her letter of commitment to play for Northwestern State University.
December’s National Signing Day saw Lyrik Rawls sign his letter of commitment to play football for Oklahoma State University. Rawls graduated from Marshall High School after the fall semester and headed to college for the spring semester.