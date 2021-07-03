Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2020- 2021 school year.
Friday, March 12 was the beginning of a seven-game streak to be decided by just one run for Marshall’s baseball team as the Mavericks fell 2-1 to Atlanta in non-district play. It was also the beginning of nine of 10 games decided by one run. The Mavericks came up empty in another 2-1 loss to Lindale and a 9-8 loss to Liberty Eylau before coming away with a 7-6 win over Center.
Marshall then began district play with a 4-3 win over Pine Tree before falling short to Sulphur Springs 5-4 and losing to Hallsville 4-3. That streak was put on hold for one game as the Mavericks fell to Longview 9-2 but picked up again when they defeated Mount Pleasant 5-4 and Texas High 4-3.
Marshall players and coaches believe the experience of having so many one-run games helped the Mavericks have the success they did down the stretch.
“Not a lot of teams have had 10 one-run games,” then senior pitcher Hayden Kelehan said during the postseason run. “Because we were in that situation, we’re a lot calmer and know how to take care of things in that situation.”
“All those one-run games help put everything at east and calm the whole situation down,” then junior pitcher Garrett Cotten added. “I think it was just believing in each other and having faith that everyone could buy into the process of what we were doing.”
Other games decided by one run were the season opener against new Boston where the Mavericks won 1-0, a 3-2 win over Spring Hill, a 4-3 loss to Van before the playoffs. Then in the playoffs, the Mavericks lost on the road to Highland Park 7-6 before winning the final game of the series in Marshall 8-7.