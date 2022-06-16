Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Continuing the countdown for top moments of the 2021-2022 school year for Marshall High School sports, the No. 9 moment came on Feb 2, National Signing Day.
Isaiah Alexander will signed a letter off commitment to play football at Pittsburg State in Kansas. Buck Buchanan inked a deal to kick at Louisiana Tech. Terrell Davis and LaTravion Jackson both signed to play football for Hardin Simmons University. Javion Morrow and Michael Olvera will be teammates for Louisiana Christian University’s football team while Domar Roberson will play football for Trinity Valley Community College. Emily Blalock will take her cheer career to the next level at ETBU and Mahogani Wilson will play volleyball at Navarro College.
National Signing Day came before Jack Alvarez was hired as the new athletic director and head football coach but assistant football coach Anthony Randle was there and offered his thoughts on the student athletes.
““He’s going to do a really good job,” Randle said of Alexander. “He’s going to fit in well up there. He said just talking to his coaches and talking to everybody up there, it just felt like home for home, like that’s where he needed to be.”
“Buck’s going to do a very good job at La. Tech,” Randle continued. “He picked a place he really felt comfortable plus its close enough to Marshall so of course his parents can watch him play. He’s going to do a really, really good job there. He’s going to be very, very successful. I can’t wait to go see him play for La. Tech.”
Randle said he was dent that Davis will be a solid weapon at linebacker the next level.
“I think he’s going to do really well,” Randle said of Davis. “I’m very proud of him with where he’s come from, from the spring until now. In the spring, I challenged him and said, ‘I love you but you’ve got to lose weight. Talk to Brev (Brevin Randle, former Maverick now at SFA) because playing linebacker in college is so much different. At the college ranks, you’ve got to cover receivers and you’ve got to make a lot more plays out in space.’ I’m very proud of him and very proud of where he’s at. I really think he’s going to be really good as long as he stays focused and just does Terrell.
““He’s going to do a good job there,” Randle added of Jackson. “He was kind of looking to see if anybody else was coming around but he’s going to do a good job there and be very successful. The thing about him is he has a motor. He doesn’t stop. I think if he goes there and plays the way he played his senior year, I think he’ll have an opportunity to play early as an incoming freshman. He’s going to be a force.”
Morrow found the end zone for the Mavs as a senior and Randle was confident he’ll be a weapon at the collegiate level as well.
“I think that’s going to be a good fit for him,” Randle said. “He’s going to do some good things. He’s a very explosive kid. Once he understands their system on the offensive side of the ball, he’s going to be a kid that people say, ‘Man, Javion is over there taking care of business. He’s over there doing this and doing that,’ because he’s just that dynamic, very explosive of a kid.”
Morrow will be joined by Olvera who was the Mavericks’ starting quarterback his senior season.
“As I talked to some of these kids in the recruiting process, they want to get far away from Marshall but also, have an opportunity to where their parents can watch them play,” Randle said. “He had an opportunity to go somewhere else and he chose there. It should be neat to see the ‘Michael Olvera to Javion Morrow’ show.”
Roberson was one of the team leaders at receiver and Randle added he’ll bring a lot to the NJCAA.
“He’s going to do very well,” Randle said. “Domar has a very, very, very big upside. He’s very explosive. He’s very dynamic once he gets the ball in his hands. I think he’s going to have a very good opportunity to play real early there at Trinity Valley. He’ll be very, very successful and we’ll look up and hear he’s transferring to a big DI school in another year or so. He’s going to have an opportunity to go somewhere bigger.”
“She’ll do just fine,” then Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said of Wilson. She’ll continue to work this offseason. She’ll run track and she’s doing powerlifting, so she’ll stay in shape. She’ll work hard. She always does. I know she’s really excited. She went down to the campus last week and loved it. I have no doubts. I’m really proud. When an athlete expresses a dream to play at the next level, to see the reality come true is really satisfying.”
“She has improved so much over the years,” Marshall cheer coach Melissa Shaw said of Blalock. “The biggest thing over the past two years with her is her growth and I’m so excited for her to be moving on to the next level. Being right here, she’s gone through so much in the past couple years so just being able to stay around here where she has the love and support of family, it’s a great opportunity.”