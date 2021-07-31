Editor’s note: One in an occasional story spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Despite not having made it to the state meet, Marshall’s track team left its mark on the 2021 season where all three girls relay teams advanced to the regional II finals for the first time in 22 years.
Marshall’s girls’ 4x100-meter-relay team consisted of Asia Smith, TiNaya King, Shannon Mills and Mahogani Wilson as they left their mark with a season best time of 48.48 seconds and placed seventh in Region II 5A while tying for 25th in the state.
Smith, King, Mills and Wilson also made up the Lady Mavs’ 4x200 team that also advanced to the finals and placed sixth at the regional meet with a time of 1:43.1 to tie for 21st in Texas.
Smith and King, along with Are’anna Gill and Alaila Allen ran in the 1,600-meter relay where the advanced to the finals with a season-best time of 4:05.72 and finished at seventh place in the region and tied for 25th place in Texas.
The runners also left their mark individually. Mills advanced to the finals in the 200-meter days with her best time of the season of 24.80 seconds, finishing third in the regional meet. She is tied for ninth in the state. Gill placed sixth in the finals for the 400-meter dash.
King jumped a distance of 17 feet, nine and a half inches in the long jump to place fourth at regionals and 16th in the state. She also jumped her season best of 37 feet, three and a half inches in the triple jump to place seventh in the region and 25th in the state.