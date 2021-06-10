Editor’s note: One in an occasional story spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges:
This past school year, high school athletes and coaches have worked toward getting back to normal and for Marshall ISD coaches and athletes, there’s been a new sense of normal with upgrades to the athletic facilities.
MISD launched what it called the “Legacy Campaign” in which a brand new weight room was added with state-of-the-art workout equipment, a pavilion practice facility for multiple sports, brand new turf for the baseball and softball fields as well as a renovated gymnasium.
“It’s been great for our kids,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said early in the spring. “Just having extra space to practice, like this moment right now, we have two soccer teams competing and we’ve got track and field going on, we’ve got baseball and softball, so having not only adequate field space but for lack of a better term – weather-proofed-field space. Having everything turfed and having a covered facility, there’s really no situation where we can’t get practices in. That’s not been a situation in the past. Last spring before we went home with the pandemic situation, there was like a 14-day period where our baseball and softball kids couldn’t practice outside of hitting in the cages because it was either raining or the field was just soaked. Now we obviously don’t have that situation and we’re seeing the benefits of it because we’re not missing practice time.”
The facility upgrades also provide opportunities for Marshall ISD to host playoff games and tournaments.