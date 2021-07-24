Editor’s note: One in an occasional story spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Marshall’s volleyball team did things it hadn’t done in 17 years – beat Texas High and make the playoffs.
The Lady Mavs’ win over the Lady Tigers came on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in five sets with final scores of 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.
“It was a big confidence booster because this year was a lot of learning how to win,” Lady Mavs head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “So we had a lot of games where we weren’t necessarily seeing a lot of success in the results. We were having to see our success in the little details of our game – the parts of our game that if you’re on the outside, maybe you wouldn’t see it as a success but if you’re part of the program, they were successes to us and that game was where it finally all clicked and came together. It was just a big eye-opener and also on the outside, it looked like a success.
“Last year we didn’t get swept by any team,” Allen added. “We were losing matches but we were competing. Maybe we weren’t winning but we were fighting. So not only did we pull away but to win in five was just a very big win.”
Allen said the fact that the win came in Texarkana made it that much better.
“That’s a hard place to play for sure,” she said.
Allen said the Lady Mavs were able to execute their game plan.
“We knew we had to stop their middles,” she said. “That was a big focus, just giving our best effort and being our best, not focusing on being the best but just being our best. That game was probably one of the scrappiest games we’ve ever played. We were flying after balls, getting balls up and we were very aggressive defensively. It was just a very fun game.”