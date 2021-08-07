Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges.
Marshall’s volleyball team ended a 17-year playoff drought with a win over Pine Tree and another over Longview.
“Before our season even started, we sat down as a district and we decided that because of the uncertainty with COVID and what could happen with our teams with players not being able to play matches and things like that, that the top three seeds would automatically receive a playoff bid and then the bottom four seeds would play for the fourth spot,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen explained.
The four teams playing the tie breaker ended up being Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Longview and Pine Tree. Longview defeated Mount Pleasant in the first round and the Lady Mavs defeated Pine Tree in four sets. The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22.
With that win, they advanced to take on Longview, where they won in five sets with scores of 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-12.
“Both teams were not going to give us anything,” Allen said. “They were both very hard competitors and they were not going to give it to us. Both of them don’t lie down. They go to the very end. They’re very scrappy. They have a ton of energy. We just knew we were going to have to fight every point. That was the biggest thing we had to focus on. There was not game plan. There was no scouting. There was nothing. It was just focusing on the fight.”
Allen remembers well what it felt like for her and the Lady Mavs to earn those wins and punch their ticket to the postseason.
“It was a really good feeling because there was a lot of raw emotion right there. I still have the footage from when we won the game and all the reaction from the girls, the fans and myself because all season, we preached to believe we can do it because we hadn’t done it for so long. During the season, both these teams had beaten us both times. We knew we could do it. We just hadn’t pulled it off during the season. We had seen the little successes but it just didn’t show in the final result. So on that Saturday, it finally did show in that final result. It was just overwhelming. It was a great day.”